OLEAN - Marcia Lee Baire, 58, laced up those blue suede shoes, and danced her way out of The Pines Machias, waving goodbye to her loving family, on Wednesday (March 4, 2020).
This inspirational woman was born on Dec. 7, 1961, in Cortland, along with her sidekick twin sister Martha Burr. She became a devoted wife to her high school sweetheart, John Baire, on Aug. 28, 1982.
It wasn't but a couple years later, that she started her selfless role of being a mother to two twin boys, Timothy (Ashley) Baire and Thomas (Lindsey) Baire; then Samantha (Matthew) Griffin six years later.
Not only was she a hard-working and devoted mother, she was endearing to every person that she met. Years later, she became an amazingly fun and spunky grandmother to Adysen, Jake, Ava, Lilly, Boogar, Snot and Yorg. (She loved her grand-furbabies too!)
Marcia always enjoyed life to the fullest whether it was going on adventures, clearing out the buffet, or just watching Dr Phil and Ellen during the week. She never complained about anything and always wore a smile.
Without saying a word, she touched so many lives. We invite all friends and family to celebrate the life of Marcia Baire at 6 p.m. on April 14, 2020 at Allegany Baptist Church, 3236 Maple Ave., Allegany, with a dinner to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take a mental health adventure on behalf of Marcia. Time waits for no one so live your life the way Marcia always did.
"You go through life wondering what it's all about but at the end of the day it's all about family" - Rod Stewart. "Momma Baire has left the building.com."
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 9, 2020