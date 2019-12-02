|
FRANKLINVILLE - Maretta Jean Cook, of Bennett Road, was promoted to heaven on Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.
Born Aug. 8, 1944, in Ithaca, she was the daughter of Glenn and Eunice Bandle Harvey. On Aug. 5, 1967, in Watkins Glen, she married Robert Cook, who survives.
Mrs. Cook was a graduate of Watkins Glen Central High School, and a graduate of Practical Bible Training School, of Johnson City. She provided private home health care. She was a pastor's wife for 46 years, at seven churches, in New York state. She enjoyed serving people, and hosting friends and family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Andrew (Mara) Cook of Jamestown, Daniel (Kelly) Cook of Ava, Miss. and David (Rita) Cook of Cuba; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, David Harvey and Arnold Harvey; three sisters, Rena White, Lois Scott and Barbara Wallenbeck; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Ruthie Kramer.
Friends may gather with the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in the Obi Community Church, 1948 Route 305, Cuba, where a celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019). Burial will be in Farmersville Center Cemetery.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 2, 2019