Home

POWERED BY

Services
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Obi Community Church
1948 Route 305
Cuba, NY
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Obi Community Church
1948 Route 305
Cuba, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Obi Community Church
1948 Route 305
Cuba, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maretta Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maretta Jean Cook


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maretta Jean Cook Obituary
FRANKLINVILLE - Maretta Jean Cook, of Bennett Road, was promoted to heaven on Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.

Born Aug. 8, 1944, in Ithaca, she was the daughter of Glenn and Eunice Bandle Harvey. On Aug. 5, 1967, in Watkins Glen, she married Robert Cook, who survives.

Mrs. Cook was a graduate of Watkins Glen Central High School, and a graduate of Practical Bible Training School, of Johnson City. She provided private home health care. She was a pastor's wife for 46 years, at seven churches, in New York state. She enjoyed serving people, and hosting friends and family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Andrew (Mara) Cook of Jamestown, Daniel (Kelly) Cook of Ava, Miss. and David (Rita) Cook of Cuba; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, David Harvey and Arnold Harvey; three sisters, Rena White, Lois Scott and Barbara Wallenbeck; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Ruthie Kramer.

Friends may gather with the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in the Obi Community Church, 1948 Route 305, Cuba, where a celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019). Burial will be in Farmersville Center Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -