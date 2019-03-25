Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Lippert. View Sign

HINSDALE - Margaret A. Lippert, of 2697 Gile Hollow Road, Hinsdale, passed away Saturday (March 23, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.



Born Feb. 11, 1938, in Warsaw, she was a daughter of Charles and Mary Louise Crouse Clark. She first married James Boysha Sr. Nov. 24, 1984. She married Joseph F. Lippert, who predeceased her Aug. 25, 2006.



Margaret received her nursing degree, and worked as an LPN before working at Cooper Industries in Olean.



She was a member of the Ischua Union Church Ladies Auxiliary.



She enjoyed reading; crocheting; cooking; and playing euchre. She was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.



Surviving are her six children, Mary Louise (Randall) Marsden of Wichita Falls, Texas, James (Suzanne Wilber) Boysha Jr., of Hinsdale, Richard (Jodi) Boysha Sr. of Hinsdale, Jeannette (James Michael Button) DeFirore of Tennessee, Leon (Penny) Boysha Sr. of Hinsdale and Brandon (Valerie) Lippert of Hinsdale; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; five step-children; several step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister; and 10 brothers.



Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (March 26. 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday (March 27, 2019) with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Dennis Stack, pastor of the Ischua Union Church will officiate. Burial will be in Hinsdale Cemetery, in Maplehurst.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the Ischua Volunteer Fire Department, 5634 Route 16, Ischua, NY 14743. Funeral Home Guenther Funeral Home Inc

1303 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

