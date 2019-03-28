DELEVAN - Margaret A. "Meg" Munro, of Delevan, formerly of Massena, passed peacefully in her sleep Monday, March 4, 2019.
Born Nov. 2, 1949, in Endicott, she later moved to Norwood.
Meg was a 1969 graduate of Norwood-Norfolk High School, and later went on to attend Massena Business School.
After working at several businesses in Massena, including St. Regis Nursing Home as a records clerk, she moved to Delevan to be closer to her son, and worked at Home Care and Hospice of Cattaraugus County.
She is survived by her son, Trevor (Kelly) Munro; and many close friends and companions from both the North country and Western NY.
Meg was predeceased by her parents, Donald F. and Margaret L. Munro; a brother, Carlisle Munro; and a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Lloyd Stanford.
Family and friends will be contacted for a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019