OLEAN - Margaret C. "Peggy" Pittman, of Cranberry Road, passed away Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020) at Olean General Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born Dec. 27, 1937, in Olean, she was a daughter of the late James and Alberta Murphy Ensell.
Peggy graduated from Portville Central School in 1956. She worked for the St. Bonaventure University Athletics Department, retiring in 1997.
Peggy looked forward to her daily coffee visits with her friends. She played piano, organ and harmonica and enjoyed listening to country music. Her crocheted towels and sugared peanuts were appreciated by many at Christmastime.
She also loved to play games and, upon a rare loss, would joke, "I don't get mad; I get even." More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and traveling.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Olean.
Peggy is survived by four children, Diane (David) Campbell of Portville, Joel (Traci) Witter of Temple, Texas, Sharon (Paul) Batesky of Olean and Marlene (Brian) Pollock of Navasota, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Jay, Kelly and Shawn Campbell, Christina Neumann, Morgan Dennis, Dustin Witter, Andrea Veno, Brett Batesky, Megan Chojnacki, Nick Witter and Mary Ramsour; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; three brothers, Eugene Ensell of Queen Creek, Ariz., David Ensell of Portville and Edward Ensell of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Josephine Slaughenhaupt; two brothers, Charles and John "Jack" Ensell; and a special aunt, Josephine "Josie" Ensell, for whom she cared in her later years.
A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse, Pa.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Sjogren's Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191; or PBCers Organization, 1014-A Greenleaf Road, Rochester, NY 14612.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.