EAST AURORA - Margaret C. Coogan Stroth of East Aurora, passed away Thursday (July 11, 2019).
Margaret was the loving wife of the late Norman; dearest mother of Lauren (Robert) Aloi, Leslie (Landon) Stroth-Wickham, Timothy (Denise Litz), Thomas (Theresa), David (Kate), Philip and Mary (Chris) Hodge; beloved grandmother of 11 grandchildren; dear sister of Rae Cassidy, Jack Coogan and the late Jane Foley, Mary Ann Holzwarth, Kathy Lyons and Sue Forney; and is also survived by nieces, nephews and countless dear friends.
Family will be present for visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday (July 15, 2019) at the Kenneth Howe Funeral Home, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be performed at 11 a.m. Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. or the Breast Cancer Network of WNY.
