OLEAN - Margaret G. Bowen, 95, a resident of Absolut Care of Allegany, died recently at Harris Hill's of Williamsville facility, following a brief illness.
Born Sept. 7, 1925, to Thomas C. "Charles T." or "C.T." and Helen Stambaugh Geary. Margaret was the oldest living Geary at the time of her passing. On May 29, 1954, she married John J. Bowen in Allegany. He predeceased her in 2010.
Married for 56 years, the couple raised their family in the Seneca Heights area of Olean.
Margaret attended St. Elizabeth Academy and graduated from Allegany High School, at the age of 16. Margaret went on to graduate from Westbrook Academy, and began her professional career with Standard Oil Co. of New York. She eventually retired from St. Bonaventure University biology department.
Supporting her children, Margaret served as Girl Scout troop leader, room mother at the former school 9 and Olean High School Booster Club. Additionally, she was part of the St. Mary of the Angels Basilica bereavement group.
During her life, she held memberships with St. Mary's of the Angels Basilica; Olean Friendly Coin Club; Bartlett Country Club; Cuba Lake Cottage Owners Association; and Olean Welcome Wagon, where she was an avid bridge player.
She was a direct descendant of William Thompson, who in the late 1700's settled Centre County, Pennsylvania. The Thompson family gave the tract of land to begin the county's first land grant initiative, which today is known as Penn State University.
Surviving is a daughter, Maryellen B. (Matthew) Hill of Bellefonte, Pa.; two sons, John G. (Arlene) Bowen of Richmond, Va., and Charles T. (MaryBeth) Bowen of Tampa, Fla.; her grandchildren, M. Aaron (Heidi) Hill, Courtney E. Burkett, Valerie (Christopher) Beichner, John W., Cynthia, Ryan and Kyle Bowen; seven great-grandchildren, Moira, Lawson and Lydia Beichner, Hunter, Cooper and Lincoln Hill and Bradley Burkett; a nephew, David (Susan) Geary; and nieces, Grace (David) Nolan, Megan Blafkin, Shannon Brown, Helen Geary-Goss, Maureen (Michael) Reuther and Colleen (Craig) Hartburg.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas C. Geary; and a nephew, Stephen Geary.
A private celebration of life memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.