ALLEGANY - Margaret G. "Peg" Tupper, 99, a lifelong resident of Allegany until her later years at Eden Heights, passed away Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean.
Harold and Mary Cassidy Grandusky gave birth to Margaret on June 10, 1920, in Allegany. She married the love of her life, John "Jack" Tupper, on April 10, 1943. He predeceased her Sept. 25, 1998.
"Peg," as she was affectionately known, graduated from Allegany Central School in 1938, and carried a degree in business from Bryant and Stratton School of Business in Buffalo.
She worked at the former Olean Tile Plant in her younger days and helped with the war effort by working at Curtis and Wright Co. in Buffalo. She enjoyed the years she worked with her husband as an assistant in his dental practice. She was also a homemaker through her life and raised her family of seven.
She was a devout catholic who had a very deep faith in her religion. She was a longtime member of St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany and was a member of its Altar and Rosary Society. She also served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Peg will be remembered for her generosity, humor and infectious laugh. She could knit and crochet as fast as she could talk. Her home had an open door policy to all who entered, young or old, and one could not leave without something in hand. She also loved to play piano, sing, dance, and she enjoyed many hours on Chautauqua Lake with a fishing pole in hand.
A favorite time of hers was Christmas, not only in the celebration of Christ, but the "cookies, snow and family gatherings."
She is survived by three daughters, Christine (Tina) August of Haslett, Texas, Patricia (Jon) Neporadny of Bradenton, Fla. and Theresa (Mark) Kiellish of Land-O-Lakes, Fla.; a son, Thomas (Vanessa) Tupper of Cuba; a special friend, Donna Ward; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, John Tupper Jr. and Timothy Tupper; a daughter, Margaret Kemp; two sisters, Mary Rich and Bea Lippert; and a brother, Joseph Grandusky.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Due to renovations at her beloved parish of St. Bonaventure Church, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Olean. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Bonaventure Church; the Allegany Rescue and EMS, Inc., P.O. Box 217, Allegany, NY 14706; or to Olean Association for Blind and Visually Handicapped, 212 Laurens St., Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 23, 2019