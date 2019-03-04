Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret H. McCann. View Sign

OLEAN - Margaret H. McCann, formerly of Worden Ave., passed away Saturday (March 2, 2019) at the Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Olean.



Born April 23, 1921, in Allegany, she was the daughter of Dominic and Josephine Tedelo Rado. On May 29, 1942, in Allegany, she married Wilbur J. McCann, who predeceased her on May 15, 2001.



Mrs. McCann was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish and the Olean Y.M.C.A.



She was a devoted homemaker to her husband and children.



Surviving are three children, Helen Washington of Hinsdale, Edward (Helen) McCann of Allegany and Thomas (Charmaine) McCann of Jackson, Tenn.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Becky Walker.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her five brothers, Dominic, Joseph, Leo, Louis and John; and four sisters, Irene, Gladys, Loretta and Gail.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (March 4, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., from 4 to 7pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the , 2805 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, NY 14221; the , 4955 N. Bailey Ave. Suite 217, Amherst, NY 14226; or the , 1355 Peachtree St., NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.