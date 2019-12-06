|
OLEAN - Margaret "Peggy" Booth, 94, formerly of Brookside Community, West Henley Street, Olean, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital in Buffalo, following a brief illness.
Born July 23, 1925, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of William and Margaret Padden Baldwin. On June 28, 1947 in Wellsville, she married Frederick J. Booth, who predeceased her July 13, 1974.
Mrs. Booth was a graduate of Wellsville High School. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish in Olean.
She enjoyed taking care of her family, reading and her time at Brookside.
She is survived by a daughter, Marsha (Carl) Case of Allegany; three grandchildren, Amy (James) Himmelein of Hanover, Pa., Julie (Jeffrey) Gallo of Ijamsville, Md. and Christopher Case of Allegany; two great-grandchildren, Jimmy Himmelein and Lauren Gallo; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by five brothers, Ernest Baldwin, Edward "Pat" Baldwin, William "Mike" Baldwin, John Baldwin and Kenneth Baldwin; and three sisters, Teresa Crandall, Monica Rasmusson and Rosemary Guineau.
Private visitation and services will be held at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wellsville.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 6, 2019