OLEAN - Margaret J. "Peggy" Bloise, 88, of Olean, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at Absolut of Allegany, with family and close friend Frank DeFiore at her side.
Born Aug. 7, 1931, in Olean, she was the daughter of Larry and Thelma Harmon Norton. On Feb. 7, 1949, she married Dominic Bloise, who passed away in May 1955.
Peggy worked at Dip 'n Donuts and various other donut shops in Olean. She also did babysitting.
She loved her kids, her pets and playing bingo.
She is survived by a daughter, Belinda Bloise Sherwood of Allegany; two grandsons, Jeff Champlin of Portville and David Champlin of Texas; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Holly (Bob) Fischer of Portville; several cousins; and close friends, Cindy and Frank DeFiore of Allegany.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; two daughters, Patricia Champlin and Donna Bloise; and her stepmother, Velma Norton.
The family will be present to receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019). A service will be held immediately following visitation at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor of St. Bonaventure Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 12, 2019