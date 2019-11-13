|
ERIE, Pa. - Margaret was born Dec. 28, 1925, in Olean, N.Y., and passed away Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) in Erie.
She always had a fondness for Olean and made frequent trips back to visit family and reminisce on her time living in Olean. She even had a room in her home she called the Olean room, filled with memories of the Dutton and Bahan families.
Her family moved to Erie in 1940 due to her fathers' job. They first lived at 944 East 29th St., then 901 E. 25th St., until she married Dr. Melvin E. Carney on Aug. 19, 1950, and lived at 2524 Parade St. She and her husband built a home on East Lakeview in 1956, where she resided the rest of her life.
Margaret attended four schools in Olean prior to moving to Erie. In Erie she attended Academy, where she graduated in the June Class of 1943. She also attended Gannon College. During her time at Academy she made some lifelong friendships and met her future husband.
Margaret started her work career in high school at Stacey Youth Center, then Odin Stove where they gave her a stove for a wedding gift that still works. She pursued a bookkeeping career at Cyril Sullivan Insurance, Eischner Advertising and then Dahl motors, where she started in 1966 and which was purchased by Gary Miller in 1978. She continued working for Gary Miller as office manager until her retirement in 2007 at age 81. She made many long-lasting friendships working at Gary Miller and always loved the trips to auto shows around the country. Her favorite was the Las Vegas trip where she made a small wager on the way home and won.
She celebrated life with her family and friends. She and her sister Mary Kathryn Bahan Williams were inserarable until Mary's passing in 2018. In Olean they were known as the Bahan girls. Mary and Margaret enjoyed many adventures in their lives, taking road trips around the United States to many different states and destinations. Margaret was just happy to be with family on these trips and to see as much as she could.
She especially loved New York City in the fall, where she would start her Christmas shopping at B. Altman Co. department store. She had a true love of Department stores from the Boston store in Erie until its closing in 1979. She and her family would travel to Pittsburgh, Buffalo, N.Y., Rochester, N.Y., and Cleveland, Ohio, for that same experience. She was very sad when Macy's closed the former Kauffman's downtown store in Pittsburgh - the last of the great department stores around. Her son recently was taking her to Detroit so she could experience a similar experience. She loved the department store shopping, eating lunch and more shopping.
In Erie you could find her and Mary in their later years on Saturdays having hot chocolate at Starbuck's in the mall and watching the people go by. She started her Christmas shopping last week at the Colony Plaza Christmas open house, buying gifts for her family at the wonderful stores in the Colony. She wanted to support local when she could.
Margaret was a career woman and loved eating out as often as possible with her family. She loved the atmosphere of small local places like the Weslyville Diner, Lawrence Park Diner, Meeders in Ripley and Brew Ha Ha in the Colony plaza to name a few.
Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She especially loved taking her family to Waldameer Amusement park. Even this year she rode the Whacky Shack with her son on Labor Day. In recent years she and her son did some activity daily, even if it was just a trip to Dairy Queen.
Margaret was descended from the Dutton family on her mother's side with a history going back to the founders of New England. Her grandparents were Andrew and Margaret Elling Dutton and Michael and Mary Lynch Behan of Olean.
She is survived by her loving son, Patrick Bahan Carney (Joseph Geppert); Pamela Mary Carney Zimmer (Brian T. Zimmer); granddaughter, Nicole "Nikki" Katelyn Zimmer; and her great-grandson, Oliver Benjamin Myers.
She was preceded in death by her parents listed above; her loving sister, Mary K. Williams; and her grandson, Grady Matthew Zimmer. She had four children; Mary and Matthew, who died as infants.
Margaret was one of those unsung heroes of the world who always had a smile for anyone, a kind word about everyone and a great devotion to her church. As a young girl she would walk to church on her own when her family was tied up with work or other events. She would donate to every charity she could in whatever way she could. She had a generous heart and went without some luxuries for herself to help others throughout her life. She will be missed by those who knew her and even those who were unaware of her presence due to the great love she spread wherever she went.
