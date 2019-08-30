|
OLEAN - Sr. Margaret Rose Gilmore, OSF, passed away Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) in Olean General Hospital.
She was born Rose Margaret Gilmore on April 20, 1927, in New York City, the daughter of James and Margaret Rowan Gilmore.
Sr. Margaret Rose entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on Aug. 22, 1947; was received into the congregation on Aug. 15, 1948; and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1955. Committed to the Franciscan charism, Sister lived for over 70 years as a devoted member of the Allegany Franciscan Sisters, sharing her life in community and ministry.
Margaret Rose attended public elementary and middle schools in Queens, and graduated from Newton High School, in Elmhurst. She began her studies at Hunter College in New York City, and graduated from St. Bonaventure University, earning a bachelor of arts in general sciences with a minor in philosophy.
Postgraduate studies included time at the Marianist Language Institute at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, Md., and Sienna College, Loudonville. Sr. Margaret Rose earned a certificate in Spanish from the University of Madrid, Spain and a master of science in Spanish from Fordham University.
Sr. Margaret Rose was an elementary, middle and high school teacher and principal in Catholic schools in New York, New Jersey, Florida and Virginia from 1947-1972, including Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean. She served as a resource librarian at St. John the Baptist High School, West Islip, from 1973-1988. In 1998, Margaret Rose moved home to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany, working part-time in the library. In 2009, she officially retired, but kept busy assisting in the library when needed.
She is survived by three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, James and Margaret, brothers, Patrick, James, John and Owen; sisters, Jane Argue and Kathleen Rush.
A wake service is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) in the chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) in the chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 30, 2019