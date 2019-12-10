|
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Margaret "Peg" Squire, 91, died Nov. 19, 2019, at her daughter's home, in Carmel, following a brief illness.
Peg, who lived in nearby Noblesville, was born on July 31, 1928, in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Elizabeth Blakeslee Squire and Daniel Hubbard Squire Jr.
She grew up in Franklinville, N.Y., and graduated from Franklinville Central School and Ten Broeck Academy. Upon high school graduation, Peg began work as an operator at New York Telephone Co. in Franklinville. In 1970, she ended her career with the company, as a service records supervisor, in Olean.
Peg was a member of the Franklinville American Legion Auxiliary Post 526; the volunteer Telephone Pioneers of America; and the Franklinville Conservation Club.
She was the matriarch of a large and loving family, and into her 80's watched over great-grandchildren. Her special molasses cookie recipe has been enjoyed by many generations of her family and friends. Peg had a wonderful sense of humor; was an optimist at heart; and lived on her own, until entering hospice care at her daughter's home, shortly before she died.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Bailey Stephan (Rick) of Carmel, Francis (Bella English) Bailey Jr. of Isle of Palms, S.C., Mary Ann Bailey (James) Gaspar of St. Paul, Minn. and Jane Bailey of Southwick, Mass.; grandchildren, Kelly (Andrew) Gilreath of James Island, S.C., Jenny (Jeff) Zabel of Fishers, Ind., Sarah (Jeff) Steeg of Westfield, Ind., Megan (Brian Ahearn) Bailey of Milton, Mass., Nick Bailey of Milton, Shannon Jalbert and Shawn Jalbert, both of Southwick; great-grandchildren, Drue, Gavin and Hudson Gilreath, Camryn, Mia and Bennett Zabel, and Brecken and Charlotte Steeg.
Peg was predeceased by five siblings; and her former husband, Francis D. Bailey, Sr.
A memorial service will be held, in Franklinville, in April, 2020.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 10, 2019