Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margery J. Fitzpatrick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELLICOTTVILLE - Margery J. Fitzpatrick, 96, passed away in her home, in Ellicottville, Wednesday (May 22, 2019) following complications from a fall, in early April. Her daughters, Melanie A Fitzpatrick and Laurie Finger Roblee, with her husband Thomas Roblee, were at her bedside when she passed.



Mrs Fitzpatrick was born March 16, 1923, in Auburn, daughter of the late Dr. James Hughes and Carolina Fox, both of Ellicottville.



Margery's love of learning was exemplified through her thirst for knowledge, when she studied pre-med, and achieved a bachelor of science, in 1961; a master's of science and education, in 1967, from St. Bonaventure University; as well as a masters of science in biology and physiology, from Niagara University, in 1975.



Her scientific cancer research, at Roswell Memorial Institute, was published in several medical journals, in 1975.



Passing on her love for education, she was a substitute teacher in all subjects, throughout Cattaraugus County, from 1969-1971, and a permanent high school science teacher, at Little Valley Central School, from 1971-1972.



Her community involvement included supporting the Ellicottville Historical Society; Ellicottville Library; village of Ellicottville events; National Humane Society; St. John's Episcopal Church; and in the election process, at the election booths, in Ellicottville, for many years.



Mrs. Fitzpatrick was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, in Ellicottville.



She is survived by two grandsons, Geoffry Josef Rolls of Steamboat Springs, Colo. and Eric Franklin Rolls of Salt Lake City, Utah; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn Jane Rolls and Amelia Grace Rolls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Including her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Fitzpatrick; a sister, Virginia Fitzpatrick; and a brother, James Hughey.



A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.



Because of her love for dogs, and her many rescued dogs in her later years, contributions can be made to the National Humane Society in Olean, or to St. John's Episcopal Church, in Ellicottville. ELLICOTTVILLE - Margery J. Fitzpatrick, 96, passed away in her home, in Ellicottville, Wednesday (May 22, 2019) following complications from a fall, in early April. Her daughters, Melanie A Fitzpatrick and Laurie Finger Roblee, with her husband Thomas Roblee, were at her bedside when she passed.Mrs Fitzpatrick was born March 16, 1923, in Auburn, daughter of the late Dr. James Hughes and Carolina Fox, both of Ellicottville.Margery's love of learning was exemplified through her thirst for knowledge, when she studied pre-med, and achieved a bachelor of science, in 1961; a master's of science and education, in 1967, from St. Bonaventure University; as well as a masters of science in biology and physiology, from Niagara University, in 1975.Her scientific cancer research, at Roswell Memorial Institute, was published in several medical journals, in 1975.Passing on her love for education, she was a substitute teacher in all subjects, throughout Cattaraugus County, from 1969-1971, and a permanent high school science teacher, at Little Valley Central School, from 1971-1972.Her community involvement included supporting the Ellicottville Historical Society; Ellicottville Library; village of Ellicottville events; National Humane Society; St. John's Episcopal Church; and in the election process, at the election booths, in Ellicottville, for many years.Mrs. Fitzpatrick was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, in Ellicottville.She is survived by two grandsons, Geoffry Josef Rolls of Steamboat Springs, Colo. and Eric Franklin Rolls of Salt Lake City, Utah; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn Jane Rolls and Amelia Grace Rolls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Including her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Fitzpatrick; a sister, Virginia Fitzpatrick; and a brother, James Hughey.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.Because of her love for dogs, and her many rescued dogs in her later years, contributions can be made to the National Humane Society in Olean, or to St. John's Episcopal Church, in Ellicottville. Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close