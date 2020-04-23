Home

Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home
21 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
585-589-4471
Marguerite Magee Obituary
ALBION - Marguerite Magee, age 81, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

She was born Dec. 3, 1938, to the late Clifford and Alice Thorton Magee.

Marguerite is survived by her children, Cindy Lou Causyn, Connie Rogo, Lynn Masters and Mark Shay; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Cathy Causyn; and siblings, Dale, Gary, Marjorie Palmer, Marie Young and Maxine Beckwith.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Marguerite's name may be made to (UMMC) Rochester Regional Health Foundations, 330 Monroe Ave., Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607.

Marguerite's arrangements have been entrusted to the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc., 21 West Ave. Albion.

To share a special memory of Marguerite, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
