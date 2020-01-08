|
OLEAN - Marian L. Keener, 83, of 602 Grandview Ave., and a resident of Eden Heights for the past two years, passed away Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at the Bradford (Pa.) Manor.
Born March 10, 1936, in Lancaster, Pa., she was the daughter of Walter and Martha Brosey Heisey. On July 31, 1954, in Elizabethtown, Pa., she married Richard H. Keener, who survives.
Marian was raised in Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. A few years after her marriage, she and her husband began farming and raising a family. They later purchased a farm in Rexville, located in Steuben County, where she continued to participate in the daily life as a farmer's wife. She helped to manage the many chores and responsibilities as well as raise her children, teaching them Christian principles and the value of hard work.
Her faith in God was central to her life and she was an active member of the West Union Mennonite Church in Rexville for over 47 years before moving closer to family in Olean in 2017.
She did everything well, and was a female "jack of all trades." She led a good Christian life, and was an excellent cook as well as an accomplished quilter. In 2016 she was honored by the Penn-York Christian Camp in Ulysses, Pa., for having donated over many years her highly sought after hand-stitched quilts to the camp's annual fundraiser.
Surviving besides her husband are four daughters, Beverly J. (Robert) Miller of Liberty, Pa., Wendy L. (Leon) Brunk of Toano, Va., Julie A. (Randy) Knauer of Lititz, Pa. and Brenda L. (John) West of Olean; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean (Jake) Snyder of Avon Park, Fla.; two brothers, Kenneth Heisey of Elizabethtown, Pa. and Joseph (Anita) Heisey of Columbia, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Norma Groff and Rachel Gish.
The family will be present to received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) at the West Union Mennonite Church, Rexville. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the church. Visitation will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at the Erisman Mennonite Church in Manheim, Pa. Burial will follow in Erisman Mennonite Church Cemetery, Manheim.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221; or to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 8, 2020