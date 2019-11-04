|
WHITESVILLE - Marian Roberta "Puddy" Kramer, 92, of Whitesville, died Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) in her home.
Pud was born in her family home, June 26, 1927, and died on Oct. 29, 2019, in the arms of her devoted daughter, Kay. She was the daughter of Ernest and Martha Crittenden Kear. Puddy skated her way into the heart of Donald J. Kramer at Funland Skating Rink, whom she married on Oct. 11, 1947, in Olean. Don predeceased her on Feb. 23, 2015.
Puddy loved an occasion ... if granted, her wish would have been to be at, and enjoy, her own funeral? What a fun-loving person she was. A woman who loved life. As a child she was known for her unruly curls and pug nose, which earned her the name Puddy.
Puddy graduated from Whitesville Central School in 1945. She remained in Whitesville her entire life. On graduating high school, Puddy went to work for Harry Graves and Son. After marriage, she and Don owned and operated several businesses including, the DJ Kramer Jewelry and Appliance Store, for 12 years; the Donald J. Kramer Insurance Agency, from 1952-1989; and Kramer and Clark Arctic Cat Snowmobile Sales, from 1970-1985. Pud also worked at Alfred State College, as a secretary, at what is now the University Police, from 1968-1970. She left there and in 1971, opened what was known as "Ye Hubbard's Cupboard" on Madison Street, in Wellsville, a senior citizen outlet store.
This led her to becoming an advocate for senior citizens in Allegany County. Puddy was an active participant in the Republican Party in Allegany County. She and Don were the committee chairpersons for the town of Independence for many years. Puddy was also a lifelong member of the Whitesville Methodist Church and faithfully read her daily devotionals. She was involved in many, many activities that supported the church. Antiques; church; politics; and senior citizens fulfilled her life, along with her great love for animals.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the outstanding care and love shown by Puddy's caregivers, Kathy Luce, Sandy Knowles, Jackie Robbins and Terri Outman. Our hearts are also thankful for the care and love from her nurse, Cheryl Richardson.
Surviving are a daughter, Kay (Stephen) Nagy of Whitesville; a granddaughter, Kristin Kazmirski of Syracuse; two great-grandsons, Jace Patrick and Cole Stephen; many nieces and nephews; along with her faithful little dog, Dixie.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by five brothers, Cleon Kear, Kenneth Kear, Clair Kear, Donald C. "Link" Kear and Dougal Kear; three sisters, Donna Kailbourne, Dortha Krebs and Norma Rounds.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) at the First United Methodist Church, Main Street, Whitesville, with funeral services following at noon. The Rev. Kim Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Whitesville Rural Cemetery.
Memorials made be made to the Whitesville Ambulance; the Whitesville Rural Cemetery; the Ladies Auxiliary; or the Whitesville Library.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, NY. Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 4, 2019