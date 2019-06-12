Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne (Riehle) Boyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FLORAL CITY, Fla. - Marianne Riehle Boyer, 87, of Floral City, passed away Sunday (June 9, 2019) at her residence, under the care of Vitas Hospice and her family.



Marianne was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Olean, N.Y., to the late Lawrence and Julia Crane Riehle, and came to Citrus County in 1993 from Plantation.



She retired from the Prudential Life Insurance Company in Ft. Lauderdale as an office manager with 36 years of service, and was of the Catholic Faith.



She was a loving and caring person to all of her family. Her favorite pastimes were shopping and collecting teddy bears. She collected hundreds of them over the years. Additionally, she enjoyed fishing, taking trips in the RV and being a member of the "Red Hatters," but among all of the above, shopping was her favorite as she looked for bargains anywhere and everywhere.



Left to mourn her loss are her husband of 40 years, Richard "Dick" Boyer of Floral City; one brother, Lawrence Riehle and wife Shirley of Friendship, N.Y.; two nephews, Michael (Brenda) Riehle and Steve (Jackie) Riehle; three nieces, Michele (Mike) Bidwell, Sharon (Jerry) Glasspoole and Tracey (John) Brinkmann. Also, many great-nieces and -nephews; and her loving Yorkshire Terrier, "Teddi."



She was predeceased by her parents; a special aunt, Beatrice; and her uncle, Fred Mitchell.



The Celebration of Life is scheduled for at 1 p.m. Saturday (June 22, 2019) from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, with Fr. Claudius Mganga of Our Lady of Fatima officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Florida National Cemetery. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close