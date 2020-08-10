OLEAN - Marianne McCarthy, of 324 N. Third St., passed away on Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at Absolut of Salamanca, following a brief illness.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A complete obituary will be published.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Olean Theater Workshop, 702 Washington St., Olean, NY 14760 or to the SPCA, 2944 Route 16 N., Olean, NY 14760.