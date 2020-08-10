1/
Marianne McCarthy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Marianne McCarthy, of 324 N. Third St., passed away on Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at Absolut of Salamanca, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A complete obituary will be published.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Olean Theater Workshop, 702 Washington St., Olean, NY 14760 or to the SPCA, 2944 Route 16 N., Olean, NY 14760.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved