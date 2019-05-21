Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marice A. "Mickey" McClelland. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord 460 Branchview Dr. NE Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-1161 Send Flowers Obituary

BRADFORD, Pa. - Marice "Mickey" A. McClelland, 78, of Bradford, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, N.C.



Mickey was born Nov. 2, 1940, in Bradford, to the late Carmen and Velma Schwab.



Mickey retired as an LPN after more than 30 years of nursing.



She was very giving, always putting others before herself. She spent 44 years enjoying time with family at her camp on Chautauqua Lake in New York. Since her retirement, Mickey loved traveling with friends and family. She was very outgoing and could make a friend out of a stranger in a matter of minutes. Mickey was a loving mother, granny, GiGi and friend. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



Survivors include four daughters, Tara Keller of Olean, N.Y., Michelle (Scot) Oxley of Bradford, Lori (Paul) Eade of Olean and Jami (Joe) Auteri of Bradford; a son, Gregory (Stephanie) McClelland of Kannapolis; six grandchildren, Brock, Britani, Garrit, Jared, Drew and Peyton; three great-grandchildren, Kohen, Kahne and Kameron; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 10 brothers, Bud, Reggie, Carl, Butch, Duane, Victor, Gregory, Raymond, Eugene and James Schwab.



A funeral mass in celebration of Mickey's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 95 E. Corydon St., Bradford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; or to Duke Center Cemetery Fund, c/o Sharon Schwab, Kansas Branch Road, Duke Center, PA 16729.



The Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, N.C., is serving the McClelland family.



