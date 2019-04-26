PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Marie A. Vatter, 77, of Harrison St., passed away Wednesday (Apr. 24, 2019) in Buffalo General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born Aug. 31, 1941, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Max E. and Helen Spencer Fessenden. On May 28, 1963, in Port Allegany, she married James E. Vatter, who died Jan. 30, 1998.
Marie was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, Class of 1959, and also a graduate of Hamot Hospital School of Nursing, Erie.
She first worked in the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, and later with the Port Allegany Community Hospital, as a registered nurse. Most recently, she worked in the former Arnot Children Care and Learning Center of Port Allegany, before her retirement.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Allegany, where she worked with the Baptist Women's group on many church dinners; the Port Allegany Historical Society; and the Port Allegany Senior Center.
Surviving are a brother, Duane F. Fessenden of Macon, N.C.; nieces Allison Fessenden of Garner, N.C. and Stacy (Roy) Mathew of New Hope Junction, N.Y.; and close friends, Barbara and Jackie Culver, with whom she worked.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday (April 28, 2019) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Apr. 29, 2019) with Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Sartwell Creek Cemetery, Burtville.
Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church or Port Area Ambulance Service.
Condolences can be made at switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2019