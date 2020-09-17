1/1
Marie B. Schwab
DUNKIRK - Mrs. Marie B. Schwab, 90, of Dunkirk, formerly of Salamanca, died early Tuesday morning (Sept. 15, 2020) at the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dunkirk, following a long illness.

Born April 19, 1930, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche Kenyon Jepson.

Marie had been employed as a bartender at the BPO Elks Lodge 491 in Olean, as well as the BPO Elks Lodge in Salamanca. Previously, she had been employed at the former Brown's Boot Shop, Salamanca, and the former Barn Restaurant and Harness Shop Restaurant, both of Ellicottville.

She was a member of the United Congregational Methodist Church, the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296, the BPO Elks Lodge 491 and the Hughes-Skiba Post 535.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and visiting the casino.

Surviving are two daughters, Paulette (Marvin) Huyck of Silver Creek and Judy Thrasher of Gowanda; two sons, Kris (Nina) Schwab of Pensacola, Fla. and Stuart (Sheila) Schwab of Kill Buck; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Lew G. Schwab; three sisters, Sybil Kyler, Ruth Jepson and Shirley Popoff; a brother, Clarence Jepson; and dear friend and companion, Bob Johnson.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services were held in Crawford Cemetery, Salamanca, with Rev. Michael Lonto of St. Mary's Episcopal Church officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
