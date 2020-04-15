|
OLEAN - Marie Herrmann, formerly of Olean, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Born Jan. 16, 1923, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alice Tarantine Frungillo. On Oct. 25, 1947, she married Sherwood "Bill" Herrmann, who predeceased her.
Marie was a graduate of Wellsville High School, Class of 1940. She worked for the former Worthington Corp. in Wellsville for five years and later for Dresser Industries in Olean for 17 years in the data processing department.
Before moving to North Carolina in 2013, Marie was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish. She was also one of the founding directors and served on the board of the ReHabilitation Center, now Intandem, as well as the past president of the A.R.C.
Surviving are three children, Jean Stolberg of Olean, William (Fern Adelstein) Herrmann of Olean and Kathy (Pete) Bello of Ischua; three grandchildren, Jennifer Geise, Joseph Bello and Ian Adelstein Herrmann; four great-grandchildren, Alex Austin, Brian Austin, Dominic Bello and Hailey Bello; one brother, Vincent Frungillo; two sisters, Alita Weaver and Patricia Holcomb; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by one daughter, Carol Ann; one sister, Minnie Silverio; one brother, Alfred Frungillo; and one son-in-law, Gary Stolberg.
There will be no services for Marie.
Memorials if desired may be made to Intandem, 1439 Buffalo St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2020