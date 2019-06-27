VERO BEACH, Fla. - On Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, Marilyn Hill of Vero Beach passed with peace and grace at The Brennity Assisted Living at Vero Beach. She will always be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.



The beautiful Marilyn Hill was born Aug. 6, 1928, to Lynn and Clara Walters of Cleveland, Ohio. She was one of three children: Shirley, her dear sister, and William, "Bill," her "baby" brother.



Marilyn was united in marriage to Ronald Everett Hill on Aug. 27, 1949, in Bolivar, N.Y. Their union was blessed with four children, who were the joy of her life.



For many years Ron and Marilyn enjoyed a social life that included extensive travel and boating.



Marilyn is survived by her son, James, "Jim"; and daughters, Diane, Katherine and Jennifer; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald.



She loved her husband dearly and remained by his side to the end. Her life will forever be cherished by her children and grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. As a result of her gentle and generous spirit, she was loved and respected by all who knew her.



She will remain by Ronald's side for eternity in Bolivar.