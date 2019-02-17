Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn B. Hintz. View Sign

MANSFIELD - Marilyn B. Hintz, 84, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019).



She was born on Nov. 5, 1934, in Ellicottville, daughter of the late Charles and Lana (Langhans) Nannen.



On Oct. 2, 1954, she married Erwin Hintz, who predeceased her.



Mrs. Hintz owned and operated their family dairy farm in Mansfield, along with her husband, Erwin. She was previously the Town of Mansfield clerk and assessor, and was also on the town's planning board.



She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ellicottville, where she previously served as church treasurer and trustee of their Plato Cemetery, as well as a member of its altar guild and ladies' aid for many years.



Mrs. Hintz enjoyed bowling and loved flowers and gardening.



Mrs. Hintz is survived by four daughters, Marlene (Kip) Gregory of Cattaraugus, Marcia (Timothy) Willmott of Bourne, Mass., Mary Ellen (Jim) Campbell of Medford, Ore. and Annette (Bruce) Bobsein of Lockport. Also surviving are two sisters, Charlene Nannen and Hildagarde Krause, both of Great Valley; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Besides her loving husband of 49 years and parents, she is predeceased by her brother, James Nannen and her brother-in-law, Charles Krause.



Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ellicottville.



Burial will be in Plato Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Plato Cemetery c/o St. Paul's Lutheran Church, PO Box 656, Ellicottville, N.Y. 14731.