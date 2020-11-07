BELFAST - Marilyn J. Miller, 86, formerly of South Main Street, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) at Absolut Nursing Home, in Houghton.
She was born in Richburg, on Jan. 27, 1934, the daughter of William Vincent and Ruby Sortore Middaugh, graduating from Belmont Central School.
Marilyn was retired from Verizon as an operator, starting that job in Belfast, and ending in Williamsville. She really never did "retire," as she went on to work for the Allegany ARC, Meals on Wheels and was a health aide for Venture Forth.
Marilyn was a hardworking, help ANYBODY kind of person, her love for family was enormous, and her grandkids were top priority.
She is survived by two sons, Randy (Christine Petrie) Miller of Belfast and Craig (Penny) Miller of Angelica; three daughters, Connie (Eugene) Schuld of Belfast, Linda Miller of Atlanta, Ga. and Stacy (Michael) Finnigan of Beverly Hills, Fla.; two brothers, Doug (Carol) Middaugh of Scio and Don (Norma) Middaugh of Friendship; two sisters, Joyce Clark of Angelica and Onalee (Daryl) Scharf of Belfast; her grandchildren, Collin, Jason, Derek, Drew, Cody, McKenzie, Joshua, Meghan, Taylor, Sondra, Brett, Alexis and Evan; several great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harrison Miller; husband, Harold Miller; her son, Ross Miller; six brothers, Vincent, Richard, Ralph, Maurice, Roger and Fred Middaugh; and her sister, Marge Elliott.
The family will be present to receive family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Ave., in Angelica. A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Stephen Crowell, and burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery, in Belfast.
To send a remembrance please visit brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
or Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Memorial contributions can be considered to the Alzheimer's Association
, 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.