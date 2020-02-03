|
|
CUBA - Marion C. Henricks, 96, of 29 South St., passed away Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at home, after a lengthy illness.
Born Oct. 23, 1923, in Cuba, she was a daughter of Dr. Hazen G. and Martha Sima Chamberlin. On Dec. 9, 1976, in Vienna, Va., she married Walter A. Henricks, who preceded her in death Dec. 29, 1985.
Marion received her bachelor of science degree from Peabody Institute of the City of Baltimore Conservatory of Music on May 31, 1947, and then on March 7, 1949 received a bachelor of science degree from Johns Hopkins University. In 1976, she received her certificate to be an auto mechanic.
She had worked for the phone company, Citizens Bank in Cuba and had been a home health aide. In the 1980s she and her husband started the Church of the Good Shepherd in their home on South Street.
Marion loved music, animals, hiking in the woods and celebrating New Year's. She credited her long life to her use of natural remedies and holistic medicine.
She is survived by a sister, Anne C.; a special friend, Rene Fanton; and several special caregivers.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Alice Chamberlin Blenman on Aug. 16, 2012.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Canon Kenneth W. Gunn-Walberg will officiate. Burial will be in Carpenter Hill Road Cemetery, Town of Ischua.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 3, 2020