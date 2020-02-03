Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Henricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion C. Henricks


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion C. Henricks Obituary
CUBA - Marion C. Henricks, 96, of 29 South St., passed away Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at home, after a lengthy illness.

Born Oct. 23, 1923, in Cuba, she was a daughter of Dr. Hazen G. and Martha Sima Chamberlin. On Dec. 9, 1976, in Vienna, Va., she married Walter A. Henricks, who preceded her in death Dec. 29, 1985.

Marion received her bachelor of science degree from Peabody Institute of the City of Baltimore Conservatory of Music on May 31, 1947, and then on March 7, 1949 received a bachelor of science degree from Johns Hopkins University. In 1976, she received her certificate to be an auto mechanic.

She had worked for the phone company, Citizens Bank in Cuba and had been a home health aide. In the 1980s she and her husband started the Church of the Good Shepherd in their home on South Street.

Marion loved music, animals, hiking in the woods and celebrating New Year's. She credited her long life to her use of natural remedies and holistic medicine.

She is survived by a sister, Anne C.; a special friend, Rene Fanton; and several special caregivers.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Alice Chamberlin Blenman on Aug. 16, 2012.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Canon Kenneth W. Gunn-Walberg will officiate. Burial will be in Carpenter Hill Road Cemetery, Town of Ischua.

Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -