LITTLE VALLEY - Marjorie A. Sprague, age 93, of Little Valley, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.



She had lived in Crown Point, Ind., since 2007.



Marjorie was a member of Methodist Church of Crown Point and was a very active member of Eastern Star in New York state.



She is survived by sons, Bruce (Patty) Sprague, Ron (Jessie) Sprague and Thomas Sprague; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



She was proceeded in death by her husband, William L Sprague; and grandchildren, Ryan Sprague and Breanne Love.



A family memorial service will be held at a later time in Little Valley.

