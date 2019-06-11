Marjorie E. Schaumleffel

    - Caroline & Alexander MacMillen
Service Information
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY
14760
(716)-372-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
633 Linwood Ave.
Olean, NY
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
633 Linwood Ave.
Olean, NY
Obituary
OLEAN - Marjorie E. Schaumleffel, 98, passed away Sunday (June 9, 2019) following a brief illness.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday (June 11, 2019) at the Christ United Methodist Church, 633 Linwood Ave., Olean, at which time an Eastern Star funeral service will be held, followed by a funeral service. The Rev. Suzanne M. Block, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, in Vestal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 633 Linwood Ave., Olean, NY 14760 or Olean General Hospital Foundation, 515 Main St., Olean, NY 14760.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 11, 2019
