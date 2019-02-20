ELDRED, Pa. - Marjorie E. Strang, 91, formerly of Slack Hollow, passed away Sunday (Feb. 17, 2019) at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday (Feb. 22, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019) at the Funeral Home.
A complete obituary will follow in the Thursday edition of the paper.
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 20, 2019