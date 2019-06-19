OLEAN - Marjorie J. Iddings, of 1737 Happy Hollow Road, entered into the arms of the Lord, Saturday (June 15, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Jan. 2, 1945, in Avon, N.Y., she was the daughter of Harley D. and Marion Staples Pike. On June 11, 1966, in Hamburg, she married John D. Iddings Jr., who survives.
Marjorie was a graduate of Hamburg High School and a devoted homemaker to her husband and daughters.
She attended the Obi Community Church. In her free time, Marjorie enjoyed knitting, crafting, sewing and working with stained glass. She also loved to read.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Craig) Wheeler of Stanley, N.C. and Allison Iddings of Springville; a grandson, Eric Wheeler of Gastonia, N.C.; a sister, Alyceann Porter of Hamburg; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Richard Pike; and an infant sister, Marilyn Pike.
At the family's request, there will be no services for Marjorie at this time. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired may be made to the , 4955 N. Bailey Ave., Ste. 217, Amherst, NY 14226.
Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 19, 2019