BRADFORD, Pa. - Marjorie J. "Marge" Thompson, 95, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, formerly of Colonial Heights, Bradford, Warren and Tuna Cross Road, passed away Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.



Born July 10, 1924, in Sullivan Township, she was a daughter of the late Orin and Marie Garrison Cook. On Aug. 30, 1941, in Ulysses, she married Howard E. Thompson, who died Oct. 11, 2012.



Marge was a 1941 graduate of Ulysses High School. She was a former member of the Burton Chapter 129, Order of the Eastern Star in Wellsville, and a former member and advisor of the 4-H Club in Bradford.



She had been employed as a sales clerk at S.K. Tate Furs and women's clothing store, and later at J.C. Penney.



Marge was the type of person who always put others before herself. She enjoyed square dancing and round dancing with her husband, Howard. She most especially enjoyed the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by one daughter, Sharon (Dave) Cullen of Limestone; two sons, Ronald (Gail) Thompson of Bradford and Jack (Marian) Thompson of Aliquippa; seven grandchildren, Craig (Tricia) Thompson, John (Angela) Cullen, Mike (Laurie) Cullen, Brian (Wendy) Cullen, Chad Thompson, Linda (Tom McCullough) Brewer and Jason (Jessica) Thompson; one sister, Beverly Stockman of Wellsville; one brother, Gordon Cook of Genesee; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, an infant Donald Thompson; and one grandson, Bradley Thompson, who died Oct. 20, 2006.



Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc., 372 East Main St., where funeral and committal services will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Seth McClymonds Jr., pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery.



Memorials if desired may be made to the , 1128 State St., Suite 301, Erie, PA 16501; the Bradford Ecumenical Home, 100 St. Francis Drive, Bradford, PA 16701; or .



Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 24, 2019