OLEAN - Marjorie L. "Betty" McDonald, 89, a longtime resident of Cherry Street, in Olean, passed away Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Olean.
Born Feb. 21, 1930, in Cuba, she was the daughter of Lyman and Mabel Miller Greene.
Betty attended school in Cuba, later married and raised a family, and worked for 30 years for Acme Electric Co., first in Allegany, and later in Cuba, until her retirement.
She earned a Retired Senior Volunteer Program recognition pin, for her years of being a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, from 1993 to 2013.
She is survived by a son, Richard (Sharon) Miles of Lexington, S.C.; a daughter, Carolyn (James) Grove of State College, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Robert Miles on March 4, 2014; three brothers, Gerald Green, Donald Green and Raymond Green; and a sister, Helen Gross.
At Betty's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 16, 2019