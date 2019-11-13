|
TURTLEPOINT, Pa. - Marjorie M. Cochran, 94, passed away Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at her residence.
Born Jan. 24, 1925, she was a daughter of Archie and Pearl Swartz Austin. On Sept. 6, 1941, in Smethport, she married Lloyd R. "PeeWee" Cochran, who passed away May 21, 1991.
She had attended Smethport area schools and had resided in Turtlepoint since 1957.
For 23 years, Marge and her husband had owned and operated the Cochran Service Station in Turtlepoint. She was later employed at Carlson's Store and at the Robbin's Nest Restaurant as a cook.
She had attended the Episcopal churches in Smethport and Port Allegany. She was a past member of bowling leagues in Smethport.
Marg loved to sing, dance and yodel. She enjoyed canning, baking, hosting parties and camping.
Surviving are one son, Ted (Norman Black) Cochran of Smethport; and two daughters, Kay O'Connor and Bonnie Russell, both of Turtlepoint; six granddaughters, Charity and Sunday, and Crystal, Tanya, Vanessa and Valerie; fourteen great- and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Herbert, Kenneth, Lowell Sr. and Walter; and three sisters, Ethel, June and Naomi.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred. The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at the First Church of God in Eldred, with the Rev. James Kazimer officiating. Burial will be in the McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2019