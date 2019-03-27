FILLMORE - Marjorie M. Marriott, of the Botsford Hollow Road, died Monday (March 25, 2019) in the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.
She was born Jan. 28, 1914, in Pike, a daughter of the late Glenn and Alice Wolfer Moore. She married Delwin C. "Doc" Marriott, who predeceased her Dec. 24, 1985.
Marjorie was a graduate of Houghton College with a major in music and a minor in French. Afterward, she continued her studies at Geneseo for a short time.
She was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in the Town of Allen, and after merging with Fillmore Central School she was a substitute teacher for several years.
She was a member of the Friends in Christ United Methodist Church and worked with their food pantry for many years. She also was the treasurer for Alger Cemetery in the Town of Hume.
Marjorie enjoyed bowling and was an avid dominos player.
Surviving is a son, Richard (Marsha) Marriott of Fillmore; a daughter, Linda (Robert) Dingman of Gowanda; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Marilyn Gross; and her step-mother, Elva Moore.
Family and friends may gather from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday (March 30, 2019) at the Friends in Christ United Methodist Church, Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 3:30 pm. Pastor Craig Buelow will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fillmore.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be made to Friends in Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 184, Fillmore, NY 14735; or the Fillmore Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735.
