WELLSVILLE - Marjorie R. Anderson, 89, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House, in Wellsville. She was born July 2, 1930, in Portville, the daughter of the late Clifford and Florence Wilbur Hewitt. On June 3, 1950, in Friendship, she married Joseph R. Anderson, who predeceased her, on June 11, 2012.
Marjorie was raised in Portville and Friendship, graduating in 1948 from Friendship Central School. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking and baking. Her pies and cakes were loved by her whole family. Her happiest times were taking care of her children and grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, and for many years, at the Jones Memorial Hospital snack bar and information desk.
She is survived by two daughters, Denise (John) Richardson of State College, Pa. and Nancy (Jerome) Hart of Wellsville; four grandchildren, Traci Richardson, Brian (Kim Rice) Richardson, Jerome Hart II and Elizabeth Hart; three great-grandchildren, Eleanor Ann Embser, Evan Anderson Embser and Zoe McKenna Richardson; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Anderson Driscoll and Roxanne Hewitt, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, in addition to her husband, by four brothers, Doug, Bud, James and Wendell "Ike" Hewitt.
Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) at the Immaculate Conception Church, 36 Maple Ave., in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday following visitation. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House or the Immaculate Conception School.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 31, 2019