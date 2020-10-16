1/1
Marjory L. Donovan
1928 - 2020
BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. - Marjory L. Donovan passed away Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020).

Marjory was born in 1928, in Bradford, Pa., to Francis and Vivian Whelan. Upon graduation from Saint Bernard High School, she entered St. Bonaventure University, in Olean, N.Y.

While attending college, she was very active in the student community, rising to president of the St. Bonaventure Student Council.

After graduating magna cum laude, she married her college sweetheart, Edward Donovan. Eddie, of course, coached basketball for St. Bonaventure and later the New York Knickerbockers, where he was responsible for the Knicks first NBA Championship in 1970.

But in many ways, Marjory was just as responsible for her husband's achievement. She had five children and became an amazing homemaker.

She was an avid sports fan regardless of the sport. Marjory was a master at winning the annual "March Madness" basketball tournament, and always came in first at family badminton and lawn croquet.

A devout Catholic and Republican, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking,and contact bridge. She also was a staunch supporter of her children. She measured her success by the successes of all her children's milestones.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Heinle, Timothy Donovan, Mary Donovan Zipf and Sean Donovan; her sons- and daughters-in-law, Stephen Heinle, Katherine Gunning Donovan, Edwin Zipf and Kate Bresnan Donovan; 14 grandchildren, Michael Donovan, Brian Donovan, John Donovan, Meghan (Heinle) Leone, Caroline Heinle, Stephen Heinle, Sean F. Donovan Jr., Timothy J. Donovan Jr., Kara (Donovan) Bailey, Matthew Donovan, Kyle Zipf, Colin Heinle, Connor Donovan and Christopher Donovan; 10 great-grandchildren, Donovan Leone, Bailey Donovan, Paige Donovan, Michael Donovan, Liviana Leone, Violet Donovan, John Donovan, Shila Rose Leone, Cashton Leone and Kevin Donovan.

Marjory was preceded by her husband, Edward; and her oldest son, Michael. She will be missed by her family and fondly remembered forever.

Services are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. today (Oct. 16, 2020) at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home, 101 S. Finley Ave., Basking Ridge, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery.

For more information, or to leave a condolence to the family, visit gcfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our House, 76 Floral Ave., Murray Hill, NJ 07974.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
