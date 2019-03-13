Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark A. Auman. View Sign

ALLEGANY - Mark A. Auman, of 2044 Four Mile Road, passed away Sunday (March 10, 2019) at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.



Mark was born July 30, 1958, in Olean, and was a son of Arthur Ray and Charlotte Lindermoth Auman.



He was a 1977 graduate of Olean High School. Mark served in the U.S. Army.



He was a well-known contractor, as well as working at Alle-Catt Taxi, the family business.



Mark was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, the Moose Lodge and the St. Stephen's Club.



He enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, guns, going to the auctions, snowmobiles, swimming, being outside and staying active.



Mark is survived by his father, Arthur Auman of Olean; his fiancée, Cynthia J. Snyder; three stepchildren, Bradley A. (Stephanie) Snyder of Tyron, Kristen L. (William) Kotelsky of Pfafftown, N.C., and Amanda M. (Jesse) Stephan of Hinsdale; five step-grandchildren, Ben, Travis, Noah, Roman and Addaline; three siblings, Michael Auman and Arthur J. Auman, both of Olean, and Mary (Phil) Auman Snyder of Florida; one nephew and two nieces.



Mark was predeceased by his mother, Charlotte Auman on April 15, 2005; and a brother, Matthew Auman.



Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday (March 14, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a prayer service at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday (March 15, 2019), followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post 892 ritual team.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Elm & Carlton Streets, Buffalo, NY 14263.



