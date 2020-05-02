NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Mark E. Spink, of 202 Yeardley Drive, formerly of Portville, N.Y. and Olean, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (April 28, 2020) in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, from complications of pneumonia.
Mark was born Dec. 19, 1954, in Geneva, N.Y., and was a son of E. Ray and Roxane A. Miles Spink. On Oct. 23, 1975, in California, he married Kathleen A. Calvert, who predeceased him on Jan. 7, 1999. On Aug. 18, 2011, in Yorktown, Va., he married Mindy L. Swyers, who survives.
Mark was a 1974 graduate of Portville Central School, where he excelled in football and partying.
He served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Marine Corps, for six years, from July 15, 1974 to Dec. 2, 1980. Mark then enlisted in the U.S. Army for seven years, from Sept. 20, 1981 to Aug. 1, 1989.
He was stationed in various places throughout his service, including Okinawa, Japan; California; Louisiana; and twice in Germany.
After his service, he returned to the Olean and Portville area, where he worked at a number of places, including Stroehmann Bakeries; Cytec; Beef 'N' Barrel, as a meat cutter; and as a substitute teacher for Archbishop Walsh Academy, where he was also an assistant football coach.
He then went to work for the Cattaraugus County One Stop Program, where he worked for a number of years, before becoming a disabled veteran, and then moving to Virginia in 2011.
Mark was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, and couldn't wait for the NFL draft pick and game days. He enjoyed reading and was a true history buff, especially while being stationed in Germany, and then living in Virginia.
Mark loved to read about, and go to, the different war museums and battlefields. He enjoyed learning and understanding the logistics of the different wars from the Revolutionary War through World War II.
Mark's true love was hunting and fishing, as he truly loved the solitude of being outdoors. He will be remembered as a very good cook. Mark enjoyed cooking spaghetti, chili and barbecuing for his family and friends.
He was a motorcycle enthusiast, and he really enjoyed riding his trike. Mark also enjoyed boating; camping; cookouts; and spending time with his family and friends.
Along with his loving wife, Mark is survived by his mother, Roxane M. Struchen of Portville; stepmother, Marilyn "Bonnie" Caskey Spink of Olean; three children, Sean M. (Debbie) Spink of Shinglehouse, Pa., Kevin J. (Diana) Spink of Jamestown, N.Y. and Cari L. (Geno) Cummings of Cuba, N.Y.; three stepdaughters, Erin M. (Adam) Vogler of Nunda, N.Y., Jenny R. (Jessica Snyder) James of Suffolk, and Mary Catharin (Steven) Holtz of Newport News; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Andrea, Brandon, Jalyn, Kylie, Cameron, Chloe, Haley and Ashton; three siblings, Diane E. (William) Hasard of Olean, Lezlee A. (Frances Patz) Spink of Butler, Pa. and Bradley M. Spink of Olean; several step-brothers and step-sisters, including Ron R. (Bonnie) Caskey of Port Allegany, Pa., Saralynn (Joe) Keck of Roulette, Pa., Don (Joan) Struchen of Portville and Susan (Paul) Murray of Bethlehem, Conn.; a sister-in-law, Judy M. Spink of Olean; several nieces, nephews, step-nieces and step-nephews; and a close friend, Tom Scanlon of Olean.
Mark was predeceased by his first wife, Kathy; his father, E. Ray Spink on Oct. 24, 2015; his step-father, Frank D. Struchen on April 29, 2009; and a step-brother, Dale R. Caskey on Nov. 25, 2008.
At this time services will be private. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veteran's Van, c/o Cattaraugus County Department of Veteran's Affairs, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Suite 6510, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 2, 2020.