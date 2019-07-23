ALFRED STATION - Mark E. Transki, 66, of 192 Alfred Station Road, passed away Saturday (July 20, 2019) at the Highland Park Healthcare Center, following a one-year battle with cancer.



He was born June 27, 1953, in Wellsville, the son of the late Victor G. and Anna Marie Fay Transki.



Mark was a 1971 graduate of Wellsville High School.



He was employed in the maintenance department at Highland Park Healthcare Center, in Wellsville, for 42 years; retiring as head of the department in 2018. His co-workers were friends who saw him as honest, hardworking, and knowledgeable, with a dry sense of humor.



He was a member of the former Genesee Hose Company No. 5.



Mark wondered at the beauty of nature all his life, and enjoyed hiking and camping. He was an accomplished musician, who played lead guitar and vocals for several bands, in the 70's and 80's.



He is survived by two sons, Joseph Transki of Columbus, Ohio and Brian (Jamie) Transki of Zanesville, Ohio; two granddaughters, Ariana and Teegan Transki; two brothers, Victor G. (Barbara) Transki Jr. of Arlington, Texas and John F. Transki of Chicago, Ill.; a sister, Linda Anne (Jon) Ebeling of Wellsville; a nephew, Jeffrey Transki; three nieces, Jillian (Darren) Kight, Jennifer Rowe and Susan (Dan Helveston) Ebeling; and four great-nephews, Matthew and Benjamin Helveston, and Max and Kellen Rowe.



A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.



Please consider memorial donations to the activities department of the Highland Park Healthcare Center, 160 Seneca St., Wellsville, NY 14895, or the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department.