PURCELLVILLE, Va. - Mark F. Clarke, 43, passed away Monday (Feb. 11, 2019).



Born Aug. 4, 1975, the youngest son of Charles and Ann Cashimere Clarke of Olean, N.Y.



A 1997 graduate of the State University of New York College at Fredonia (N.Y.), Mark earned a business degree as well as the admiration and love of countless lifelong friends. While at college, Mark was captain of the baseball team and member of the hockey team. Mark's passion for sports carried over into his role, as a coach, on his son's hockey team.



Mark had been with TEK Systems for over 20 years and was vice president of government services. He loved his team and was dedicated to serving the company and its employees, always pushing himself and those around him to give their very best.



Mark enjoyed watching hockey, playing golf, spending quality with friends and family, organizing events and gatherings or participating in charitable causes. Family was the most important thing to Mark. He gave his all to being there, encouraging and offering words of wisdom and selfless acts of love and kindness, for his family and close friends. Those who knew him, knew that there wasn't anything he wouldn't do to help others.



Brother of Geoff (Katie) Clarke; husband of Kristen; and loving father to son, Caden, 12, and daughter Addison, 10. Mark was the youngest of 32 grandchildren and is survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Friends and family are invited to the visitation to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) in Purcellville, at the Hall Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, in Purcellville.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution, to Caden and Addison's college scholarship fund at



