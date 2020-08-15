1/1
Mark J. Dibble
1957 - 2020
MARTINEZ, Ga. - Mark J. Dibble passed away peacefully at home in Martinez, Ga., with his loving wife, Julie, by his side, on July 27, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease.

Mark was born March 19, 1957, in Erie, Pa. to Ralph and Mary Jane DeSanti Dibble.

He graduated from Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean, N.Y. and attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., where he majored in theater arts.

Mark was co-founder of Olean Community Theater. He served as president of the Board of Directors for a number of years, and contributed his talents as an actor, director and technical director for many years before relocating to Augusta, influencing a lot of new talent in the area for many years.

He also taught theater and drama in the Richmond County School System in Georgia for a time.

Mark had previously been employed by Home Depot in Georgia in the lighting department; worked in real estate in Georgia, as well as working for Pepper and Crandall in Olean for many years. Mark was also the project manager for many years for Louis Magnano of Blue Bird Bus.

Mark enjoyed music, singing and playing his guitar, as well as photography and his dogs.

Surviving him are his beloved wife, Julie Ridick Dibble, with whom he made his home for 18 years; stepson, Taylor Todd; mother-in-law, Terri Ridick; brother-in-law, Jay Ridick; sister-in-law, Joyce (Blair) Brandon; sister, Monica Dibble (Randy) Rickerson; brothers, Dr. David (Ellen) Dibble and Daniel (Tyna) Dibble; many nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Dibble; mother, Mary Jane Dibble; sister, Laura Dibble LeSuer; and father-in-law, Ret. Col. John Ridick.

Memorial gifts can be made to Olean Community Theater in Mark's name at Olean Community Theater, PO Box 100, Olean, NY 14760.

At Mark's request, he was blessed by a Catholic priest and cremated. There will be no visitation. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in Augusta at a later date.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
August 14, 2020
Mark was a fun guy to be around..I enjoyed working on school plays with him. RIP
Laurie Reynolds Bzdak
Classmate
