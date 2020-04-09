|
ALLEGANY - Marlene A. Collins, of 14 E. Main St., Allegany, passed away Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at her home, after a very courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Born Feb. 11, 1935, in Allegany, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Hester Grandusky Pittman. On Aug. 3, 1957, at St. Bonaventure Church, she married her high school sweetheart, Leon (Patsy) Collins, who survives.
Marlene graduated from Allegany Central School in 1952, where she loved to play the piano, and she proudly accompanied the school chorus. She won the music award, so at her graduation she played Chopin's Polonaise in A-Flat Major. Marlene also played many percussion instruments in the concert band and was a drum majorette in the marching band.
Marlene was a 1956 graduate of SUNY at Fredonia with a BS degree in music education. She later completed her graduate work at St. Bonaventure University with a master's degree in counseling.
She had a great love of sports, and while in high school she played traveling softball, basketball and table tennis. She mastered the game of table tennis and become the champion of Allegany High School her senior year and was the four-year coed unbeaten champion in Fredonia as well. She also won the double badminton championship at Fredonia.
Marlene had a great passion for figure skating and was crowned queen of the Winter Carnival in her senior year at Fredonia. During college, she took her love for sports and became the director of the Allegany Playground for four summers, and she later joined the Youth Commission as vice president and secretary for 10 years.
Marlene taught for two years at Washington Junior High School in Jamestown, and taught at Olean Junior High School for two years. While raising her four children she taught private piano for eight years. She then continued her teaching career in Olean at school's #1, #9, #11 and later North Hill and Washington West until her retirement in 1991. She was a member of the OTA, NYSTU and the NEA.
She will long be remembered for her ambitious and spectacular spring and Christmas concerts, her love of music, love for her students and thousands of lives she touched with her enthusiasm and dedication in the years she spent teaching.
Marlene was a devout Catholic and graduated from St. Bonaventure Elementary School and had been a lifelong member of St. Bonaventure Church. She taught religious education there to fourth, fifth and sixth grades for many years and was the first to encourage girls to become altar servers. Later in life, she became a Eucharistic minister.
In 1990, Marlene was named Mother of the Year, and while surrounded by family and friends, a dinner was held in her honor at the Elks Lodge in Olean. She was a Lady Night for many years, holding many offices.
At the age of 58, Marlene enthusiastically took up the game of golf. She became an avid and competitive golfer. She chaired the Birch Run Country Club Morning League, where she became the club champion for several years. She also joined the St. Bonaventure Wednesday Women's League, where she chaired the Member-Guest for five years. She was the past winner of the President's Cup at both courses. Her organizational skills led her to chair the Susan G. Komen Golf Tournament for six years at Birch Run, raising thousands of dollars for breast cancer research. Her greatest moments in golf were her two holes in one, both on #7 at Birch Run, one from the lady's tee and the other from the men's tee.
Marlene was known for her Christmas spirit, and by many as "The Gingerbread Lady." For many years, she decorated her house beautifully, inside and out, and took first place in the decorating contest sponsored by the Olean Chamber of Commerce. People drove from miles away for years to view her "Gingerbread House" and to take pictures, in which she took great pride. When Christmas in Allegany was reinstated, she was instrumental in the decorating of the Santa House. Christmas was a special time of the year for her, and for many years it was tradition as she and her family opened up their house on Christmas Eve and welcomed all strangers, neighbors and friends for plenty of food, beverages and the singing of Christmas Carols while she played the piano.
She loved to decorate, garden and listen to classical music. Marlene had a competitive spirit and loved to play cards such as euchre and scat. She enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills and the PGA. But mostly, she loved time spent with her family - her loving husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is going to be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by a son, Leon (Chuck) Collins of Allegany; and three daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Barrand of Texas, Corrine (Daniel) Gleason and Crisanne (Paul) Nevin, both of Allegany; four grandchildren, Katie Gleason and Kimberly Nevin of Allegany, and Michelle and Anthony Barrand of Texas; and two great-granddaughters, Madalyn and Lillian Faulkner of Allegany; one sister, Mary Glover of Allegany; and one brother, William Pittman of Allegany. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by a brother, Thomas Pittman; and five sisters, Caroline Clark, Helen Killion, Hester Kinney, Violet Garcia and Naomi Magee.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation or service at this time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family members only at St. Bonaventure Church, with Father James Vacco, OFM, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends, and will be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to National Federation of the Blind, P.O. Box 7482, Baltimore, MD 21227; St. Bonaventure Church, 95 E. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706; or to Homecare & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 9, 2020