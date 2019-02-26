Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene A. "Marty" Kromar. View Sign





Born on Nov. 20, 1935, in Wellsville, N.Y., she was a daughter of Clarence L. Kelligan and Evelyn N. Stewart Kelligan Allen. On May 24, 1980, in Coudersport, she married Henry S. "Hank" Kromar, who passed away on June 25, 2009.



Marty was a graduate of Coudersport High School.



She was employed as a manager at the former Farad Electronics Corporation, in Coudersport.



She was a former longtime resident of Coudersport.



Marty enjoyed reading and crocheting, and especially enjoyed playing the organ for her grandchildren. She loved fishing, baking and cooking. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Surviving besides her mother, Evelyn Allen of Coudersport, are a daughter, Colleen M. (Walter) Ramsey of Oswayo; a son, Kevin Kohn of Texas; a step-daughter, Kathleen (Lynn) Lotter of Portville, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Kelly (Jay) Gooch, Jennifer (Gary) Merriman and Harley (Kristen) Ramsey; two step-grandchildren, Preston Lotter and Chase Lotter; nine great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; a sister, Shirlee A. Leete, of Coudersport; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and great-grandnieces and grandnephews.



In addition to her father and husband, Marty was predeceased by a brother, Keith C. Kelligan; and two sisters, Sheila Allen and Dorla Tucker.



Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 6 p.m. Friday (March 1, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, with Mrs. Kathryn Boyd, lay speaker of the Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church, officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .



Marty's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.



