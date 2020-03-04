|
Marlene N. 'Minnie' Belvees Carucci Shaw, loving mother, grandmother and friend
OLEAN - Marlene "Minnie" went to be with God Monday (March 2, 2020) at Olean General Hospital. Her illness came on suddenly after a visit from her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Marlene found peace.
Marlene was born June 7, 1939, in Olean, and was the daughter of Tony and Delia Testi Belvees. In 1958, Marlene married Joseph Carucci. In 1984, Marlene married Raymond "Bud" Shaw of Binghamton, who survives.
Marlene was a 1957 graduate of Olean High School. She worked at WMNS radio station for a number of years. After her marriage to Bud, Marlene moved to Binghamton, where she worked for Marusich and Conti Dental, where she retired.
Marlene and Bud returned to the Olean area over 10 years ago, and resided at Cuba Lake for a while.
Marlene enjoyed her card club, high school lunch group, the monthly Belvees breakfast and helping out at the Cuba Nursing Home, where Bud resides. She also enjoyed anything and everything that had to do with family, but her greatest love was her grandchildren, great-grandson and her cats.
Marlene found joy in feeding the neighborhood cats, naming each one and having them spayed or neutered to help control the cat population. Karen Crowley helped her with that. It was very important to Marlene.
Marlene always went above and beyond when it came to her grandchildren, who are spread across the country. It made her heart happy to have them all together. July 3 was a big reunion day, when the family would come to Cuba Lake. She would stand on the porch looking down on her family with tears of joy running down her face.
Along with her loving husband, Bud, Marlene is survived by her son, David (Laurie Ryan) Carucci of Olean; her daughters, Shelly (Frank) Carucci Haas-Giacalone and Lori (Wayne) Carucci Schwager, both of Mesa, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Jon (Lupita) Haas, Andrew (Courtney) Carucci, Matthew Carucci, Jocelyn (Garrett) Haas Jackson, Richard "Jo-Jo" Torres, Justin Giacalone, Alisha Torres, Jennifer "Jennisue" Giacalone, twins Cara and Megan Schwager, Zach and Evan Ryan; and her great-grandson, Liam Haas.
