SALAMANCA - Mr. Marlet "Mossie" John, 75, of Salamanca, died Monday (April 22, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born Dec. 16, 1943, in Coldspring, he was the son of the late Delbert and Sarah Crouse John. He was married in October, 1977, to the former Patricia Ann Bova, who predeceased him May 30, 2014.
He was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Bear Clan.
He attended Salamanca High School, where he played basketball and track.
Mossie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy
He had been employed as an ironworker for over 20 years, working with the Local 6 in Buffalo and Local 17 in Cleveland, Ohio. He also had worked for the Seneca Nation DPW.
Mossie enjoyed the outdoors and fishing, playing softball and bowling. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching all sports. He and his son raced go-karts, traveling all around the area.
Surviving are two daughters, Jenna John of Steamburg and Marla Decker of Salamanca; two sons, Jansen (Bettyjoe Jimerson) John of Steamburg and Justin John of Texas; two granddaughters, Iris and Brandi Kaltenbach, both of Steamburg; four grandsons, Warrier and Emmett Kaltenbach of Steamburg, and Mason and Cayden John of Humphrey; two sisters, Brenda John and Irma Cooper, both of Jimersontown; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Milburn John and Robert John Sr.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday (April 25, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (April 26, 2019) in the funeral home, with Kevin John officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown. Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Post 1587, Irving.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 24, 2019