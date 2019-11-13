|
|
Marlin L. 'Mo' Kellogg, beloved father and papa
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Marlin L. "Mo" Kellogg, 69, formerly of Taylor Brook, passed away Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at the Sweden Valley Manor in Coudersport, following a lengthy illness.
Born Aug. 13, 1950, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Robert Earl and Marie Lou Wilson Kellogg.
He was a 1969 graduate of Shinglehouse High School and later attended Olean Business Institute and Jamestown Community College, and had also taken correspondence courses.
Mo had proudly served with the U.S.M.C. during the Vietnam War. He had been employed by Alstom Preheater in Wellsville, N.Y., as a welder and fabricator prior to his retirement due to poor health.
He was a member of the Shinglehouse American legion Post 530, the American Welding Society, the Osweyo Valley Rod and Gun Club and PA Cleanways.
Mo loved being outdoors and especially trapping, hunting, fishing and gardening, but mostly his enjoyment was spending time with and teaching his grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, Vincent (Kendra) Kellogg of Portville, N.Y.; a daughter, Sadie (Brendon) Enty of Shinglehouse; and five grandchildren, Liberty, Layken and Landon Enty and Kenyan and Sawyer Kellogg.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbie Jolene Kellogg in 2009; a grandson, Wyatt Enty in 2002; and a sister, Diane Frost in 2016.
A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family requests that memorials be made to the .
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2019