LITTLE VALLEY - Marshall A. Farnham Jr., 69, of Little Valley, passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Gowanda Nursing Home.



He was born Dec. 5, 1949, in Salamanca, the son of the late Marshall A. and Jean Milks Farnham Sr.



He worked for the Town of Little Valley for 15 years and he also worked for 10 years at Sandon Stain Glass Studio in Little Valley.



Mr. Farnham was very active in his community as a member of the First Congregation Church of Little Valley, where he had been a youth group leader and trustee. He was also a lifetime member of the Little Valley VFW Men's Auxiliary and participated in the Honor Guard. He was a past assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 663, as well as an avid outdoorsman and bowler.



Mr. Farnham is survived by two sons, Paul (Ashley) Farnham of Little Valley and Aaron (Andrea) Farnham of Athens, Ga. Also surviving are three brothers, Kenneth H. (Theresa) Farnham of Little Valley, James D. (Darleen) Farnham of Phoenix, Ariz., and Kevin (Marianne) Farnham of Bethlehem, Pa. He is also survived by two sisters, Carol (Rodger) Skibenes of Phillipsburg, N.J., and Anne (Thomas) Townsend of Morganton, N.C.; as well as two grandchildren, Gaby and Nora; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Rodger Farnham.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, from the First Congregation Church of Little Valley, 301 Rock City St., in Little Valley.



Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Memorial Library.