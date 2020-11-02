1/1
Martha Whiting
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FILLMORE - Martha Whiting, of 9712 Council House Road, died Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) in her home.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1939, in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, a daughter of the late Rev. Victor and Louise Osborne. In 1989, in Ontario, she married Robert Whiting, who predeceased her on Sept. 26, 2020.

Martha was a former employee of Houghton College, working as a math and science department administrative assistant, from 1990 until her retirement in 2008. Prior to her time at Houghton, she spent many years as the school secretary for New Covenant Christian School, in Penfield.

Martha devoted her life to building a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Her faithfulness and Christian commitment, were made manifest by her great compassion for others, and her personal mentorship of many fellow believers.

She was a loving mother, step-mother, grandmother, wife, sibling and friend.

Martha was a widely-read home publisher. Her monthly newsletter, The Family Ramblings, was enjoyed by dozens of readers over a span of over 20 years. Her last newsletter, including hand-written notes to each recipient, was completed the week of her death. In addition, she wrote and self-published a biography of her parents and an autobiography.

Surviving are her children, Penny (Craig) Rider of Jamestown, Kris Hall of Canandaigua, Robert (Candace) Whiting of Lewisburg, Pa., Lynelle (Eric) Fiegl of Springwater, James (Jennifer) Whiting of Jamestown, John (Alisa) Hall of Rochester and Geoffrey (Heidi) Hall of Lancaster; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Alberta (Dave) Anderson; and three brothers, George (Betsy) Osborne, Victor (Ruth) Osborne and Leon (Janice) Osborne.

Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A private committal service will be held later this year, in the Until the Day Dawn Cemetery, Angelica.

To send flowers to the family, plant a tree in memory of Martha Whiting or post a condolence, please visit koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved