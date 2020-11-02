FILLMORE - Martha Whiting, of 9712 Council House Road, died Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) in her home.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1939, in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, a daughter of the late Rev. Victor and Louise Osborne. In 1989, in Ontario, she married Robert Whiting, who predeceased her on Sept. 26, 2020.
Martha was a former employee of Houghton College, working as a math and science department administrative assistant, from 1990 until her retirement in 2008. Prior to her time at Houghton, she spent many years as the school secretary for New Covenant Christian School, in Penfield.
Martha devoted her life to building a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Her faithfulness and Christian commitment, were made manifest by her great compassion for others, and her personal mentorship of many fellow believers.
She was a loving mother, step-mother, grandmother, wife, sibling and friend.
Martha was a widely-read home publisher. Her monthly newsletter, The Family Ramblings, was enjoyed by dozens of readers over a span of over 20 years. Her last newsletter, including hand-written notes to each recipient, was completed the week of her death. In addition, she wrote and self-published a biography of her parents and an autobiography.
Surviving are her children, Penny (Craig) Rider of Jamestown, Kris Hall of Canandaigua, Robert (Candace) Whiting of Lewisburg, Pa., Lynelle (Eric) Fiegl of Springwater, James (Jennifer) Whiting of Jamestown, John (Alisa) Hall of Rochester and Geoffrey (Heidi) Hall of Lancaster; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Alberta (Dave) Anderson; and three brothers, George (Betsy) Osborne, Victor (Ruth) Osborne and Leon (Janice) Osborne.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A private committal service will be held later this year, in the Until the Day Dawn Cemetery, Angelica.
To send flowers to the family, plant a tree in memory of Martha Whiting or post a condolence, please visit koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.